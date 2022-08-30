 Skip to content

The Sapling update for 30 August 2022

Patch 10.12 (beta only)

Patch 10.12 (beta only) · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Large

  • Added an extra hint to show how the mutation mechanic works, shows up when hovering locked body parts
  • Made underwater temperatures and seasonal effects less extreme
  • Remodeled the 'early lobe' fins to be more sideways oriented, so they look better when the animals drag themselves on land
  • Fixed mutation chances being (much) smaller than the UI claimed they were

Small

  • Made greenhouse level less hot, as even the toughest plants could no longer survive
  • Egg types can now also mutate
  • Implemented the 'mutate alga' button in the alga detail view (did nothing so far)
  • Swimming animals now gradually slow down when they reach their target (instead of abrupt stop)
  • Optimization: only show alga holdfasts when up close
  • Optimization: stop alga animation when not visible
  • Added explanation: land animal with aquatic eggs went extinct because it could not reach water in time to lay its eggs
  • Added explanation: aquatic animal with land eggs went extinct because it could not reach land in time to lay its eggs
  • Fixed inaccessible area in the east of each sandbox map
  • Animals can no longer walk on steep terrain (but plants can grow there!)
  • The seasons editor no longer glitches out after the deleting the last season
  • Fixed confusing animal editor warning for nest builders that are too heavy for their legs
  • Fixed hibernation slider availability when opening the animal editor
  • Fixed crash when randomly mutating algae after loading a savegame
  • Changed the starter level to have water until the edges
  • Changed the default egg type in the sandbox to the intermediate stage (instead of the aquatic egg)
  • Decreased chances of animals flying through mountains
  • Completely removed former primitive limbs and mouths from the game (they could still show up because of random mutation)

