Patch 10.12 (beta only)

Large
- Added an extra hint to show how the mutation mechanic works, shows up when hovering locked body parts
- Made underwater temperatures and seasonal effects less extreme
- Remodeled the 'early lobe' fins to be more sideways oriented, so they look better when the animals drag themselves on land
- Fixed mutation chances being (much) smaller than the UI claimed they were
Small
- Made greenhouse level less hot, as even the toughest plants could no longer survive
- Egg types can now also mutate
- Implemented the 'mutate alga' button in the alga detail view (did nothing so far)
- Swimming animals now gradually slow down when they reach their target (instead of abrupt stop)
- Optimization: only show alga holdfasts when up close
- Optimization: stop alga animation when not visible
- Added explanation: land animal with aquatic eggs went extinct because it could not reach water in time to lay its eggs
- Added explanation: aquatic animal with land eggs went extinct because it could not reach land in time to lay its eggs
- Fixed inaccessible area in the east of each sandbox map
- Animals can no longer walk on steep terrain (but plants can grow there!)
- The seasons editor no longer glitches out after the deleting the last season
- Fixed confusing animal editor warning for nest builders that are too heavy for their legs
- Fixed hibernation slider availability when opening the animal editor
- Fixed crash when randomly mutating algae after loading a savegame
- Changed the starter level to have water until the edges
- Changed the default egg type in the sandbox to the intermediate stage (instead of the aquatic egg)
- Decreased chances of animals flying through mountains
- Completely removed former primitive limbs and mouths from the game (they could still show up because of random mutation)
