Pirate Plunder & Various Improvements

Pirate Plunder
- A new arcade game made to show off the upcoming Pirate Palooza DLC.
- Gameplay is based off the pre-existing Pinchinko game, this time the entire table rocks back and forth!
- 1 new Achievement & Leaderboard.
- 2 Furs, 2 Cosmetics
Magical Meadows
- Adjusted slingshot behavior.
- Optimized performance.
Wonderful Willows
- Recolored the plunger.
- Optimized performance.
Wacky West
- Fixed a problem ball location.
Misc.
- Added an option in the settings menu to lock the game to 60 FPS.
- Added the Pirate Palooza tables and ball to the main menu screens (not playable yet).
- In the table select screen, you no longer have to wait until the sliding animation is done before moving to the next table.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes drop targets would play their spawn effects & sounds at the incorrect times.
