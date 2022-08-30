 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 30 August 2022

Pirate Plunder & Various Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pirate Plunder

  • A new arcade game made to show off the upcoming Pirate Palooza DLC.
  • Gameplay is based off the pre-existing Pinchinko game, this time the entire table rocks back and forth!
  • 1 new Achievement & Leaderboard.
  • 2 Furs, 2 Cosmetics

Magical Meadows

  • Adjusted slingshot behavior.
  • Optimized performance.

Wonderful Willows

  • Recolored the plunger.
  • Optimized performance.

Wacky West

  • Fixed a problem ball location.

Misc.

  • Added an option in the settings menu to lock the game to 60 FPS.
  • Added the Pirate Palooza tables and ball to the main menu screens (not playable yet).
  • In the table select screen, you no longer have to wait until the sliding animation is done before moving to the next table.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes drop targets would play their spawn effects & sounds at the incorrect times.

