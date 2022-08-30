 Skip to content

Rune Teller update for 30 August 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.08.30 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9413616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update

  • Added item status comparison function in the store
  • Added stone statue for directional hints to the snow mountain maze
  • Modified to make distance ship at the port to solve the problem of getting stuck between ship and the port.
  • Fixed an issue that item crafting UI does not appear when using the workbench before using the campfire for the first time.

Changed files in this update

