[UPDATE] 2022.08.30 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
- Added item status comparison function in the store
- Added stone statue for directional hints to the snow mountain maze
- Modified to make distance ship at the port to solve the problem of getting stuck between ship and the port.
- Fixed an issue that item crafting UI does not appear when using the workbench before using the campfire for the first time.
Changed files in this update