rote² update for 30 August 2022

2022-08-30 (v0.3.0)

  • NORMAL / HARD Add difficulty system (Existing official data will be moved to HARD)
  • New Level: 2sonmia - my canon (NORMAL)
  • New Level: KOTDARI - Bright Tunes (NORMAL)
  • Fixed a bug where the default rain cover key is None
  • Recovery of Allowing Composers List documents and in-game links
  • Modify the music to fade out at the start of the game

