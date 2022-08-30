- NORMAL / HARD Add difficulty system (Existing official data will be moved to HARD)
- New Level: 2sonmia - my canon (NORMAL)
- New Level: KOTDARI - Bright Tunes (NORMAL)
- Fixed a bug where the default rain cover key is None
- Recovery of Allowing Composers List documents and in-game links
- Modify the music to fade out at the start of the game
rote² update for 30 August 2022
2022-08-30 (v0.3.0)
