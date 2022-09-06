Tropico 6 Update 18 – Locura Cripto

Fellow Tropicans,

Tropico 6 Update v.18 ‘Locura Cripto’ has just been released for Steam, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 | 5.

With the Locura Cripto update, we have added a new mode to the game that allows you to get wild with the settings. We also have 2 brand new, free and fantastic buildings for the island ruler of tomorrow with the Tropocoin Farm and the Offshore Wind Turbine!

Update 18 also fixes some bugs in multiplayer, such as the resetting of building blueprints for clients after loading a savegame.

Additionally, several gameplay bugs have been fixed, such as Tropicans always staying in high school or college when a save game was created while in those buildings: No more "detention" in Tropico's educational institutions!

For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

Viva Tropico!

Improvements and new features

A new modern building, the “Tropocoin Farm”, has been added. Eager to enter the Crypto business? Tropico now boasts its own cryptocurrency – the “Tropocoin”. With the Tropocoin Farm you can generate this new virtual currency in return for using lots of energy. The coins can be sold for money or Swiss Bank money but be careful, the crypto market is unpredictable. Additionally, you can exchange your Tropocoins for NFTs which will be displayed via Hologram at your Tropocoin Farm.

A new modern building, the “Offshore Wind Turbine”, has been added. Build Offshore Wind Turbines in Tropico’s seas and generate clean, renewable energy. In addition, the Tropican engineers have found a way to use the Offshore Windmills like big fans. Just change the work mode to “Smog Fan” and when placed near shores they will reduce pollution on nearby coastal areas.

Creative Mode has been added for Sandbox games, offering even more settings to rule however you want, e.g., without rebels, with unlimited resources and more. Please note that the earning of achievements is disabled when activating any creative mode options. Here is the list of the new creative mode settings: Unlimited Money Infinite Resources Unlimited Landmarks All blueprints unlocked Unlimited Mandate time Disable elections Disable rebels Disable demands Disable invasions

Added tooltips for Sandbox options.

[Soundtrack DLC only] Added DLC Soundtracks from “The Llama of Wall Street”, “Spitter”, “Lobbyistico” and “Festival” to the Soundtrack List.

Bugfixes