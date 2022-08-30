 Skip to content

Chrono Ark update for 30 August 2022

Chrono Ark EA 1.91f - small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

balance
Huz - 'Rabbit Doll MVP', 'Crack!' skill buffed.

bug fix
Fixed a bug where the storyline at the beginning of the storyline did not progress to a black screen any longer.

