Changes:
-Fixed a crash that occurs when pausing from a teleporter screen
-Fixed a bug where enemies in a specific deathmatch could fall out of the room
-Fixed a rare bug that would corrupt save files, and repairs previously corrupted save files (Note: Exiting during a save can corrupt save files in a unfixable way)
-Fixed getting stuck in moving platforms. Also prevented a couple harmless glitches that occur when interrupting a moving platforms movement
-Added missing icons on the map (Magnet on Eastwright Island, and Save shrine in Spirits Landing)
-In Speedrun mode, double-tapping climb on a wall imitates button mashing
-Fixed screenshake still occurring during slam attack, even when turned off
-Allows screenshots with F12 on Steam
Islets update for 30 August 2022
New patch is up! (V 1.002)
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update