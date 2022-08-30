 Skip to content

Islets update for 30 August 2022

New patch is up! (V 1.002)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
-Fixed a crash that occurs when pausing from a teleporter screen
-Fixed a bug where enemies in a specific deathmatch could fall out of the room
-Fixed a rare bug that would corrupt save files, and repairs previously corrupted save files (Note: Exiting during a save can corrupt save files in a unfixable way)
-Fixed getting stuck in moving platforms. Also prevented a couple harmless glitches that occur when interrupting a moving platforms movement
-Added missing icons on the map (Magnet on Eastwright Island, and Save shrine in Spirits Landing)
-In Speedrun mode, double-tapping climb on a wall imitates button mashing
-Fixed screenshake still occurring during slam attack, even when turned off
-Allows screenshots with F12 on Steam

