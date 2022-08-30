-Stealth card removed from Dark Portal
-Fixed unstuck button while in Dark Portal
-Removed colliders letting you kill enemies without getting hit in Dark Portal
-Made the game pause when spellbook is open and when receiving a new card in the Dark Portal
-Fixed a issue where the spellbook and action bar was not resetting every time you entered the Dark Portal
Realm Of Cubes update for 30 August 2022
More Update Notes for August 29th, 2022
-Stealth card removed from Dark Portal
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update