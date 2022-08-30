 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 30 August 2022

More Update Notes for August 29th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9413321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Stealth card removed from Dark Portal
-Fixed unstuck button while in Dark Portal
-Removed colliders letting you kill enemies without getting hit in Dark Portal
-Made the game pause when spellbook is open and when receiving a new card in the Dark Portal
-Fixed a issue where the spellbook and action bar was not resetting every time you entered the Dark Portal

