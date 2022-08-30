Dramatic buff to all spell damage! Exceptional unique shields finished!

285: Early Access 0.13.24 - August 30, 2022 12:50 AM EST
• Completed itemization of exceptional unique shields.
• Most base spell damage values have been significantly increased.
• I don't think increased block rate on items was actually working. It does now.
• Tanks now have an innate bonus to block rate.
• Fixed a bug related to elemental absorb values.
• Fixed how Stasis Field (ENC) affects damage to party members. I don't think this was being calculated correctly. It should seem more effective and reflect what the tooltip indicates.
• Reduced the maximum possible value of haste for rare weapons.
• Fixed the client achievement data for the level 95 achievements. It was causing the achievement to not appear.
• Champion mobs are now more common on nightmare and hell, but fewer of them can appear per fight. You will not see more than two champs per battle.
• Several Crusader and Shadow Knight spells had their cast time reduced.
• Experience earned in hell and hell heroic has been increased.
