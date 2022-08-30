Update Notes for 8/29/22

Hi everyone! I know its been quite some time since we have landed an update on the game. We probably owe a little bit of an explanation!
After our first few months of maintainence on Beasts, many of our teammates started new opportunities and things became a lot busier for all of us. Since we are a team thats run by folks who also have full-time work and just did beasts on the side, after completing our big release push for fixes, our work on Beasts slowed down significantly so we could refocus a little bit on our main jobs and responsibilities.
We spent time tinkering here and there throughout the year adding polish, fixing bugs, and adding some acessibility features. We finally are getting it out to you all!
Thank you all for playing our game and for the continued support, and we hope you enjoy this new version of Beasts with more things ironed out and some additional polish added :)
Patch Notes
- Added new acessibility features to the pause menu for brightness and contrast
- Added the ability to read journal pages in high-contrast plain text
- Fixed some wonkiness with certain jumps being difficult to start
- Fixed bug that prevented cursor from disappearing sometimes
- Several polish fixes for incorrect playerposition after cutscenes
- Fixes for cutscene music improperly playing if you loaded in to the final checkpoint
- Fix for "Apology" achievement not completing if you skipped the related cutscene
- Fixes added for the game sometimes freezing up at the tutorial
- Fixed Baby binkeys sometimes not being visible outside of camera mode
- Mitigated issue where sometimes game can crash during credits if players have taken hundreds of photos
- Update to chapter select in beach sometimes not displaying the proper lighting
- Added some more particle effects to Griffin sequences
- Fixes to some occlusion areas being very visually severe
- Fixed some materials not being double sided
- Added ability to reset defaults in settings
- Several small bug fixes tod reduce areas of jitteriness or wonky animal movement
- Tons of tiny fixes to create an overall smoother experience :heart: (edited)
Changed files in this update