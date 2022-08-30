Update Notes for 8/29/22

Hi everyone! I know its been quite some time since we have landed an update on the game. We probably owe a little bit of an explanation!

After our first few months of maintainence on Beasts, many of our teammates started new opportunities and things became a lot busier for all of us. Since we are a team thats run by folks who also have full-time work and just did beasts on the side, after completing our big release push for fixes, our work on Beasts slowed down significantly so we could refocus a little bit on our main jobs and responsibilities.

We spent time tinkering here and there throughout the year adding polish, fixing bugs, and adding some acessibility features. We finally are getting it out to you all!

Thank you all for playing our game and for the continued support, and we hope you enjoy this new version of Beasts with more things ironed out and some additional polish added :)

Patch Notes