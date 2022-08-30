Hotfix: Beta 1.3.8

Small hotfix focused on bug fixes, with some art and sound changes.
Features:
• New art for enemy faction banners in the world map.
• Added worg taming job priorities.
• Hazards are now highlighted when placing the village start location.
• Some new and old sound effects updated.
• New goblin needs will now only unlock once a player has reached a buffer of stored resources for the goblins current needs.
Balancing:
• Quests where the faith would overflow or be capped to zero faith, will now reward juju instead.
• Goblins eating an entire meal will now go to zero hunger.
• Removed pigs as a traded resource by the merchant.
Bugs:
• Fix for a crash related to clicking on upgraded buildings due to a missing particle asset.
• Burrows will now be prioritized more by goblins, and should allow for much more backtracking navigation if it is faster.
• Updated crowd following settings for skeletons to address them getting stuck on stairs.
• Fixed an issue with spawning the NPC portraits on discovered locations in the world map.
• Key bindings menu now show symbols instead of a text based name.
• Fix so that juju and gold will be shown in the loot storage rewards from quests.
• Fixes for some music state changes and incorrect connotations for some notifications.
Changed files in this update