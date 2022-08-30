 Skip to content

SANABI update for 30 August 2022

1.0.24v bug fix

Hey everyone,

We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.18 that was updated today.
The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Bug Fix

  • Fixed a bug where Justice would become invulnerable when attacking at the same time while counterattacking

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.
Every opinion is appreciated and thanks for your support!

