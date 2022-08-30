Update Notes for Aug 30

-Added new npc: injured person; The outcome of interactions with this npc is related to player's talent(xian/demonic) and this npc's faction(xian/demonic)

Due to the workload on our artist, this npc currently only have 4 variants(which are all female), more male variants will be added later

-Added a 0.5s cooldown for life leech with the lifespanless talent

-Added indicator for player's talent selected(xian/demoic) in character info window

-Spirit absorption spirit leech amount changed from 0.3% to 1%

-Increased crit chance bonus of 5% for LuoHan's Grip, Great Precision and Sight Focus

-Removed in game update notes

-Updated player collider size

-Updated UI sorting order; character info window can now be called during level up selection and tribulation reward selection

-Removed hidden cd(caused by weapon attack) for skills

-Fixed a bug where crosshair is not changing color upon detecting enemy

-Fixed a bug where skill sfx was not played during skill cast

-Added a music transition for combat/non combat music