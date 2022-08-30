-Added new npc: injured person; The outcome of interactions with this npc is related to player's talent(xian/demonic) and this npc's faction(xian/demonic)
Due to the workload on our artist, this npc currently only have 4 variants(which are all female), more male variants will be added later
-Added a 0.5s cooldown for life leech with the lifespanless talent
-Added indicator for player's talent selected(xian/demoic) in character info window
-Spirit absorption spirit leech amount changed from 0.3% to 1%
-Increased crit chance bonus of 5% for LuoHan's Grip, Great Precision and Sight Focus
-Removed in game update notes
-Updated player collider size
-Updated UI sorting order; character info window can now be called during level up selection and tribulation reward selection
-Removed hidden cd(caused by weapon attack) for skills
-Fixed a bug where crosshair is not changing color upon detecting enemy
-Fixed a bug where skill sfx was not played during skill cast
-Added a music transition for combat/non combat music
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 30 August 2022
Update Notes for Aug 30
-Added new npc: injured person; The outcome of interactions with this npc is related to player's talent(xian/demonic) and this npc's faction(xian/demonic)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update