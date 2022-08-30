Patch 0.3.6 is now Live!

First and foremost, I wanted to say thank you for all the awesome feedback so far! This patch is hopefully a stepping stone to resolving some of the issues that have been brought up!

Misc

Unit Level and naming consistency

Units are now referred to by their "Cost".

e.g. Level 1 Unit -> 2 Cost Unit, Level 6 Unit -> 7 Cost Unit

To keep the number consistent, all Artifacts have also been changed to reflect the new Cost required.

e.g. Level 1 Artifact -> 2 Cost Artifact, Level 6 Artifact-> 7 Cost Artifact

If you see somewhere in the game text that does not accurately reflect this, please DM me/F8 it/Drop it in #feedback

Creature naming

Creatures and anything affiliated with the Creature tags have been renamed to Beasts to avoid confusion.

New Font for fallback characters

Thanks to him for showing me how hollow Archdemon profiles look without a properly rendered name. There is now a fallback font to display international characters which are not supported by the games primary font. If you have any issues with this or characters in your name not rendering properly let me know! I've also tightened up the display of the text so it will clip instead of overflowing.

Archdemons

Silver Beak - > All your units gain +1/+1 for each Unit you have from a different Clan

Cthonk -> Each round two Random Slots are Linked

(this can include duplicates of your default links)

Rattiness -> Now banned when Ratticans are banned

Rituals

Deal with the Devil -> Level 5 -> Gain a random 7 cost Unit. Take 5 damage (cannot kill you)

Artifacts

Fortunate Blade -> When a Unit kills an enemy Unit it gains +4/+4 for the rest of the fight

Health Vial -> Your Hero gains 1 health every round

Shadow Blade -> 5 Cost -> When an Assassin attacks, it gains attack equal to the targets health

Units

Boozt -> At the Start of a fight Linked Greeners get +2/+1 permanently

Notch -> Now Small

Known Issues

Training Dummy - Text says 6 cost, when it should say 7 cost

Sacrifice Ritual - Heals for 1 less health than it should