Patch 0.3.6 is now Live!
First and foremost, I wanted to say thank you for all the awesome feedback so far! This patch is hopefully a stepping stone to resolving some of the issues that have been brought up!
Misc
Unit Level and naming consistency
Units are now referred to by their "Cost".
e.g. Level 1 Unit -> 2 Cost Unit, Level 6 Unit -> 7 Cost Unit
To keep the number consistent, all Artifacts have also been changed to reflect the new Cost required.
e.g. Level 1 Artifact -> 2 Cost Artifact, Level 6 Artifact-> 7 Cost Artifact
If you see somewhere in the game text that does not accurately reflect this, please DM me/F8 it/Drop it in #feedback
Creature naming
Creatures and anything affiliated with the Creature tags have been renamed to Beasts to avoid confusion.
New Font for fallback characters
Thanks to him for showing me how hollow Archdemon profiles look without a properly rendered name. There is now a fallback font to display international characters which are not supported by the games primary font. If you have any issues with this or characters in your name not rendering properly let me know! I've also tightened up the display of the text so it will clip instead of overflowing.
Archdemons
Silver Beak - > All your units gain +1/+1 for each Unit you have from a different Clan
Cthonk -> Each round two Random Slots are Linked
(this can include duplicates of your default links)
Rattiness -> Now banned when Ratticans are banned
Rituals
Deal with the Devil -> Level 5 -> Gain a random 7 cost Unit. Take 5 damage (cannot kill you)
Artifacts
Fortunate Blade -> When a Unit kills an enemy Unit it gains +4/+4 for the rest of the fight
Health Vial -> Your Hero gains 1 health every round
Shadow Blade -> 5 Cost -> When an Assassin attacks, it gains attack equal to the targets health
Units
Boozt -> At the Start of a fight Linked Greeners get +2/+1 permanently
Notch -> Now Small
Known Issues
Training Dummy - Text says 6 cost, when it should say 7 cost
Sacrifice Ritual - Heals for 1 less health than it should
Changed files in this update