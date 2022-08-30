 Skip to content

ToS Gamepad Tester update for 30 August 2022

ToSGT Update v1.01a

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.01a is live now!

Features & improvements include:

  • NEW Built-in Gamepad Deadzone Toggle - You can now switch between absolute raw input values and your gamepads built-in deadzone for both sticks and triggers.
  • Updated Deadzone Backend - The way values are calculated for when the Deadzone toggle is enabled has been updated to work better.
  • Ultra Precision Testing Text - Ultra Precision Stick Testing text has been updated to reflect new precise trigger testing; it is now simply Ultra Precision Testing.
  • Language Fix - Ultra Precision Testing - Some languages completly broke the Ultra Precision Testing; now they don't.
  • DS4/5 Gamepad Values Fix - Using a DS4/5 gamepad while using Precision Testing now gives the correct +/- values on the stick axis as well as for triggers.

Cheers.

Takeover Studios.

