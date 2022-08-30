ToSGT Update v1.01a

ToS Gamepad Tester v1.01a is live now!
Features & improvements include:
- NEW Built-in Gamepad Deadzone Toggle - You can now switch between absolute raw input values and your gamepads built-in deadzone for both sticks and triggers.
- Updated Deadzone Backend - The way values are calculated for when the Deadzone toggle is enabled has been updated to work better.
- Ultra Precision Testing Text - Ultra Precision Stick Testing text has been updated to reflect new precise trigger testing; it is now simply Ultra Precision Testing.
- Language Fix - Ultra Precision Testing - Some languages completly broke the Ultra Precision Testing; now they don't.
- DS4/5 Gamepad Values Fix - Using a DS4/5 gamepad while using Precision Testing now gives the correct +/- values on the stick axis as well as for triggers.
Cheers.
Takeover Studios.
Changed files in this update