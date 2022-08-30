 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Strike 3D update for 30 August 2022

Pirate Season (9.5.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 9413008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pirate Season has arrived, and brings lots of new content and improvements! New weapons, remastered maps, detailed minimaps, and new weapon pullout animations!

Additions/Changes

  • Pirate Season
  • Remastered Mansion and Pirate Cove maps
  • Butterfly Knife and G18
  • New minimap system
  • Updated in-game HUD and Chat
  • New weapon pull-out animations
  • (PC) Theatre and invisible UI camera modes added to Custom Games
  • Battle Pass leveling is now slightly easier
  • Low level players no longer play in separate FFA lobbies
  • (PC) Backwards and sideways walking speeds have been reduced
  • Increased explosion physics
  • Battle Royale mode has been disabled until further notice
  • All players now use the same guns in the same order in Gun Game
  • Max players in Custom Games increased
  • (PC) Melee-Primary weapon switch key added
  • Bomb Defuse mode fixed
  • Party Glass removed from Daily Tasks
  • Fixed Frag Grenade collision
  • Aim down sight (ADS) accuracy increased on all weapons
  • Slightly increased based hip fire bullet spread on all guns
  • P90 damage damage reduced
  • Combat Rifle damage increased
  • TEK Rifle fire rate increased
  • AK49 damage increased
  • Assault Rifle range increased
  • Army Pistol damage reduced
  • Various bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Pixel Strike 3D Content Depot 915321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link