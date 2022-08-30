Pirate Season (9.5.0)

Pirate Season has arrived, and brings lots of new content and improvements! New weapons, remastered maps, detailed minimaps, and new weapon pullout animations!
Additions/Changes
- Pirate Season
- Remastered Mansion and Pirate Cove maps
- Butterfly Knife and G18
- New minimap system
- Updated in-game HUD and Chat
- New weapon pull-out animations
- (PC) Theatre and invisible UI camera modes added to Custom Games
- Battle Pass leveling is now slightly easier
- Low level players no longer play in separate FFA lobbies
- (PC) Backwards and sideways walking speeds have been reduced
- Increased explosion physics
- Battle Royale mode has been disabled until further notice
- All players now use the same guns in the same order in Gun Game
- Max players in Custom Games increased
- (PC) Melee-Primary weapon switch key added
- Bomb Defuse mode fixed
- Party Glass removed from Daily Tasks
- Fixed Frag Grenade collision
- Aim down sight (ADS) accuracy increased on all weapons
- Slightly increased based hip fire bullet spread on all guns
- P90 damage damage reduced
- Combat Rifle damage increased
- TEK Rifle fire rate increased
- AK49 damage increased
- Assault Rifle range increased
- Army Pistol damage reduced
- Various bug fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update