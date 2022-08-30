Update #5
- Removed Maze - Added obstacle course.
- Ended Reefer Madness movie showing.
- Added new movie showing - The Street Fighter.
- Fixed Crown Hat to work correctly now.
- Fixed an issue with third person camera clipping.
- Fixed some UI issues.
- Removed and rearranged some lighting to optimize the game better.
- Removed Head Bobbing. (gave some people motion sickness)
- Added some memes.
- Did some remodeling.
- Added some future npc's that dont have quests yet to make the place more alive.
- Added colliders to the movie theater chairs.
- Added Anti-Cheat server authoritative movement speed.
- Add drop down for settings and sensitivity slider for mouse.
- Fixed some clipping issues.
- Added moving NPC's. (they will have quests later)
- Fixed some UI issues.
- Removed old UI and rearranged the default look.
- Transcoded all movies to VP8 codec for better quality and compatibility for all platforms.
- Added dropdown in settings to change resolution.
- Fixed an issue with crashing when changing resolution.
- Fixed an issue with timing out when idle.
- Changed Night Of The Living Dead back to the original version it was sacrilege using the edited version.
- Optimized the lobby to have a better performance in FPS.
- Optimized some lighting in the lobby.
