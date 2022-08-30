 Skip to content

Movie Quest update for 30 August 2022

Update #5

Update #5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Removed Maze - Added obstacle course.
  • Ended Reefer Madness movie showing.
  • Added new movie showing - The Street Fighter.
  • Fixed Crown Hat to work correctly now.
  • Fixed an issue with third person camera clipping.
  • Fixed some UI issues.
  • Removed and rearranged some lighting to optimize the game better.
  • Removed Head Bobbing. (gave some people motion sickness)
  • Added some memes.
  • Did some remodeling.
  • Added some future npc's that dont have quests yet to make the place more alive.
  • Added colliders to the movie theater chairs.
  • Added Anti-Cheat server authoritative movement speed.
  • Add drop down for settings and sensitivity slider for mouse.
  • Fixed some clipping issues.
  • Added moving NPC's. (they will have quests later)
  • Fixed some UI issues.
  • Removed old UI and rearranged the default look.
  • Transcoded all movies to VP8 codec for better quality and compatibility for all platforms.
  • Added dropdown in settings to change resolution.
  • Fixed an issue with crashing when changing resolution.
  • Fixed an issue with timing out when idle.
  • Changed Night Of The Living Dead back to the original version it was sacrilege using the edited version.
  • Optimized the lobby to have a better performance in FPS.
  • Optimized some lighting in the lobby.

