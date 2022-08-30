Version 0.7.5 - Update notes

Hello alchemists!

Here are the changes for this version:

Balanced several recipes, encounters and artifacts - We're always listening players' feedback to help us reach a good balancing point, so we want to thank everyone who shared their opinions!

Added a skip button during tutorial.

Improved visual effects for burning reagents.

Optimized recipe autofill - It now prioritizes utilizing lower tier reagents to not accidentally use more valuable reagents.

Added particles to acessible map locations.

Thanks for staying with us, we hope to finish our planned major improvements and to fix all bugs soon so we can start releasing new content! And if you haven't already, join our Discord server to keep up with the latest devolpment updates.

Space Paca Games