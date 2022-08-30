Version 0.4.3 Update Notes

Dark Egg is now finally on Steam!
Bugfixes (there's going to be a lot of these going forward, aren't there?)
- There was a big loading bug that could occur if a player saved during an internal event, causing the game to permanently "softlock" that save file - clicking "next" would cause a crash. Thanks to whoever sent that report, hopefully all those situations have been cleaned. If anyone runs into anything like that again, don't hesitate to let me know!
- Fixed a bug where, if you loaded a game in the middle of a combat action, the map would stay paused.
- Fixed a bug that was a causing a crash at the end of the Sky Sire fight (though more generally due to a bug with leftover buffs/debuffs after a fight finished)
- Fixed a bug that let you unlock the Cold Gates forever and gain +15 XP for doing it (power leveling anyone?)
- Fixed a bug with a certain variable that needed more saving than previously thought.
- Fixed some potential undefined errors that could occur with paging through some text.
Misc
- Food prompts for the Thin Man now appear even when you don't have proper offerings available.
- Added simple autosave feature to help some players who ran into crashes. The file updates whenever you enter a new location, so hopefully it can catch a backup of your save after a surprise crash. The feature might be expanded on in the future.
- Fullscreen switch is now a button in top-right, similar to the normal Windows button. Original options button now controls whether the game starts in fullscreen (except options aren't saved yet so that's a lie. Will be fixed soon.)
- Fixed some odd AI quirks with Sky Sire. Should spam Freeze less, and gains a burst of MP when he runs out so he can keep fighting after using his "defend" spell.
