All Quiet Roads update for 30 August 2022

Version 3.13 - Housing Acts Normal (again)

Share · View all patches · Build 9412817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The residents of the housing neighborhoods spoke up and they still want vehicles to travel through the neighborhood. The prior patch has been reverted in the interest of a more playable (and fun) game. Housing neighborhoods function as they did previously

Changed files in this update

Depot 1832051
  • Loading history…
Depot 1832052
  • Loading history…
