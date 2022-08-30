 Skip to content

Fight of Steel: Infinity Warrior update for 30 August 2022

August 30th Update: New Character and News Board for announcements.

Share · View all patches · Build 9412715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022/08/30 Patch Note

  • Add new skin: Master Yoro.
  • New feature: News notification.
  • Adjust Skin preview pose and camera angle.
  • Change the character skin in Skill preview to the skin last used.
  • New feature: Daily Mission re-roll, once per day.


