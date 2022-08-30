August 30th Update: New Character and News Board for announcements.

2022/08/30 Patch Note
- Add new skin: Master Yoro.
- New feature: News notification.
- Adjust Skin preview pose and camera angle.
- Change the character skin in Skill preview to the skin last used.
- New feature: Daily Mission re-roll, once per day.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
2022/08/30 Patch Note
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update