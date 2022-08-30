 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 30 August 2022

V.0.1.31 - Hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9412682

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed cactus fruit not being updated for the removal of hunger and thirst.
-Fixed some abilities being broken after the ensure resources fix was implemented.

