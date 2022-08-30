Animalistic Update 8/30/22

Hey everyone!
With this update, I have added the ability to invert your mouse/gamepad. I've also added the ability to re-map movement keys!
Keep an eye out for more! Happy playing,
Keaton
aka AppleBomb Games
