Realm Of Cubes update for 30 August 2022

Update Notes, August 29th, 2022

Build 9412490

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More updates to the Dark Portal!
-Added new portals that pop up after a certain amount of time
-Added new enemies that appear after a certain amount of time
-Added 5 new companion pets that can only be obtained from things in the Dark Portal

