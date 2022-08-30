More updates to the Dark Portal!
-Added new portals that pop up after a certain amount of time
-Added new enemies that appear after a certain amount of time
-Added 5 new companion pets that can only be obtained from things in the Dark Portal
Realm Of Cubes update for 30 August 2022
Update Notes, August 29th, 2022
More updates to the Dark Portal!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update