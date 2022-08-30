chess VR V1.03 is available now

Here're the changelogs:
-
chess VR supports HTC Vive and Valve Index now. We've made adaptation to these two devs.
-
Some user find it hard to find the UI in the game so that they have to call out windows key to exit game. We make it more evident for users to call out the game UI. If you look down at your wrist, click on the cool watch on your wrist and you can see the UI
-
We have made some changes of the scene, specifically in the art way. It's more polished and detailed now.
Hope you enjoy the game and feel free to touch our devs in the Discord.
Changed files in this update