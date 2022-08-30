 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inn Mage update for 30 August 2022

2022-08-30 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9412475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: The main menu window cannot be closed by clicking the close button
Adjust: Adjust the target gold coin to 15000

Changed files in this update

Depot 1528681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link