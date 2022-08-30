8/29: Stability Fixes

Hello, shopkeepers!
Hope you're having a great Monday. This patch includes a few minor fixes that should improve your gameplay experience. More fixes / features coming soon! Check us out on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers for more up to date info.
Changes
- Added punch hit SFX
- Added new fishing rod SFX
- Updated sword SFX
- Added Fish Display with price attribute bonus to fish items inside it
- Added new axe hit and swing SFX
- Added medium pole swing SFX
- Added new medium box swing SFX
- Added new large box swing SFX
- Replaced tree falling SFX
- Replaced knife swing SFX
- Removed redundant hit damage audio SFX so they don't stack
- Updated Research Tree table to remove nodes that are supposed to be locked and added more nodes that should be unlocked
Fixes
- Fixed some deep holes in the Steam Survival Fest map where players could get stuck in
- Fixed Trash Bag dropping in groups of 3 by customers
- Fixed disconnect that occurred when applying fire attribute on items
- Fixed disconnect that occurred when clients used Quick Sale Register
- Fixed issue where some users were launched in the air by trees by making large trees have more accurate colliders
- Fixed NPCs, including customers, aggroing on players when they were fighting hostile enemies
- Fixed customers reporting crimes against enemy and animal factions
