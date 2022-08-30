 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 30 August 2022

8/29: Stability Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9412474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, shopkeepers!

Hope you're having a great Monday. This patch includes a few minor fixes that should improve your gameplay experience. More fixes / features coming soon! Check us out on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers for more up to date info.

Changes

  • Added punch hit SFX
  • Added new fishing rod SFX
  • Updated sword SFX
  • Added Fish Display with price attribute bonus to fish items inside it
  • Added new axe hit and swing SFX
  • Added medium pole swing SFX
  • Added new medium box swing SFX
  • Added new large box swing SFX
  • Replaced tree falling SFX
  • Replaced knife swing SFX
  • Removed redundant hit damage audio SFX so they don't stack
  • Updated Research Tree table to remove nodes that are supposed to be locked and added more nodes that should be unlocked

Fixes

  • Fixed some deep holes in the Steam Survival Fest map where players could get stuck in
  • Fixed Trash Bag dropping in groups of 3 by customers
  • Fixed disconnect that occurred when applying fire attribute on items
  • Fixed disconnect that occurred when clients used Quick Sale Register
  • Fixed issue where some users were launched in the air by trees by making large trees have more accurate colliders
  • Fixed NPCs, including customers, aggroing on players when they were fighting hostile enemies
  • Fixed customers reporting crimes against enemy and animal factions

Changed depots in developer branch

View more data in app history for build 9412474
Depot 1887541
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link