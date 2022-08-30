8/29: Stability Fixes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, shopkeepers!

Hope you're having a great Monday. This patch includes a few minor fixes that should improve your gameplay experience. More fixes / features coming soon! Check us out on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers for more up to date info.

Changes

Added punch hit SFX

Added new fishing rod SFX

Updated sword SFX

Added Fish Display with price attribute bonus to fish items inside it

Added new axe hit and swing SFX

Added medium pole swing SFX

Added new medium box swing SFX

Added new large box swing SFX

Replaced tree falling SFX

Replaced knife swing SFX

Removed redundant hit damage audio SFX so they don't stack

Updated Research Tree table to remove nodes that are supposed to be locked and added more nodes that should be unlocked

Fixes