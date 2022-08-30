Changes:
Added blend shapes to creatures allowing their face to change depending on their current emotion
Some adjustments to creature models
Made creature look at the camera if you get close to them
Bug Fixes:
Fixed goblin pathing issue when kidnapping children
Fixed some problems with how creatures were learning some actions, causing world to not load
v1.0.8 Patch Notes
