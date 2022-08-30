 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Baba Is You update for 30 August 2022

Version 472

Share · View all patches · Build 9412447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 472:

  • Added Snail
  • Fixed "X Is Y And All" causing bugs
  • Fixed Word not behaving in certain undo conditions
  • Added Traditional Chinese translation into the game
  • Fixed various mobile issues (not yet available)

Changed files in this update

Baba Is You Content Depot 736261
  • Loading history…
Baba Is You OSX Depot 736262
  • Loading history…
Baba Is You Linux Depot 736263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link