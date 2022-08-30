Version 472

Build 472:
- Added Snail
- Fixed "X Is Y And All" causing bugs
- Fixed Word not behaving in certain undo conditions
- Added Traditional Chinese translation into the game
- Fixed various mobile issues (not yet available)
