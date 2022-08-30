 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 30 August 2022

V. 2.11

30 August 2022

  • New squirt gun, climbing tool, flashlight, and red light gun models
  • New charging handles on the BM-4, HK, and Mac-11
  • New gun: AK-74
  • New section to level 5: including the Originals and The Lost Hall Society
  • New liquids
  • New item: Disinfectant
  • New decorations
  • Five new achievements

