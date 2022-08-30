- New squirt gun, climbing tool, flashlight, and red light gun models
- New charging handles on the BM-4, HK, and Mac-11
- New gun: AK-74
- New section to level 5: including the Originals and The Lost Hall Society
- New liquids
- New item: Disinfectant
- New decorations
- Five new achievements
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 30 August 2022
V. 2.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update