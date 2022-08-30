Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 30 August 2022
1.38.4.0 (version 1515)
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Danish, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Italian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, and Ukrainian
Extra notes