New level Update

In this Update.
- Sunken Pyramid unlocked. Subterranean Trading Post available with early access code (unlocked December 30th).
- Added a section at the top right of the screen that displays the current objective.
- Revised the checkpoint system and gave the player a Pink Pyramid to follow for each checkpoint. There's also a 'checkpoint reached' message at the top left of the screen.
- Added a new achievement for the new level.
- Added a new tutorial '!' at the beginning of the garage to explain the new level objective.
Changed files in this update