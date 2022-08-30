 Skip to content

A Series of Temporal Mishaps update for 30 August 2022

New level Update

Build 9412152

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this Update.

  • Sunken Pyramid unlocked. Subterranean Trading Post available with early access code (unlocked December 30th).
  • Added a section at the top right of the screen that displays the current objective.
  • Revised the checkpoint system and gave the player a Pink Pyramid to follow for each checkpoint. There's also a 'checkpoint reached' message at the top left of the screen.
  • Added a new achievement for the new level.
  • Added a new tutorial '!' at the beginning of the garage to explain the new level objective.

