- Removed Recentering - you must do that with steamvr-Menu-button, select Recenter.
- Add ability to adjust the height (8 steps @ 16cm).
- Upgrade to FMOD 2.02.07 package.
- Minor bugfix to LandingZone materials during startup.
Galaxy Forces VR update for 29 August 2022
Some adjustments, still v1.90
