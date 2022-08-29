 Skip to content

Galaxy Forces VR update for 29 August 2022

Some adjustments, still v1.90

Share · View all patches · Build 9411976

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed Recentering - you must do that with steamvr-Menu-button, select Recenter.
  • Add ability to adjust the height (8 steps @ 16cm).
  • Upgrade to FMOD 2.02.07 package.
  • Minor bugfix to LandingZone materials during startup.

