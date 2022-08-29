 Skip to content

DDraceNetwork update for 29 August 2022

Tournament #61: Strategic Paraplegic by Soapy Sandwich & Jimmy Jazz

Share · View all patches · Build 9411901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time for the third tournament of the year! We will play the brand-new Brutal (★★★✰✰) map Strategic Paraplegic by Soapy Sandwich & Jimmy Jazz:

The Tournament will be played on Sunday, September 4 at 20:00 CEST on special Tournament servers in every DDNet location! No one has seen the map yet and the first finish will win! The map can only be played in 2-player teams and requires real players, not dummy.

Thanks to louis for testing the map! The results will later be available on the Tournament page.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9411901
DDraceNetwork Windows 64bit Depot 412222
DDraceNetwork Windows 32bit Depot 412223
DDraceNetwork Linux x86_64 Depot 412225
DDraceNetwork Linux x86 Depot 412226
