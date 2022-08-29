Tournament #61: Strategic Paraplegic by Soapy Sandwich & Jimmy Jazz

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's time for the third tournament of the year! We will play the brand-new Brutal (★★★✰✰) map Strategic Paraplegic by Soapy Sandwich & Jimmy Jazz:

The Tournament will be played on Sunday, September 4 at 20:00 CEST on special Tournament servers in every DDNet location! No one has seen the map yet and the first finish will win! The map can only be played in 2-player teams and requires real players, not dummy.

Thanks to louis for testing the map! The results will later be available on the Tournament page.