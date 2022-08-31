1.3.0 | Update (August 31th)

Share · View all patches · Build 9411884 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 05:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is the development team.

Thank you for playing our Early Access version.

We are pleased to announce that the maintenance associated with the ver1.3.0 update has been successfully completed.

The contents of the update are as follows

◆Launched Mission

◆Added Emote function on the matching

◆Changed some effects on the result screen

◆Added new avatar items

Rookie Hat

Rookie T-Shirt

Newbie Mark

Graduation Hat (Black)

Graduation Gown (Black)

Baseball Cap (Red)

Expert's Face (Red)

Expert's Clothes (Red)

Ball (Red)

How to use Emote

Emotes can be sent by pressing the corresponding key/button on the matching screen.



For the keyboard：

Press 1/2/3/4 key

For PAD：

Hold down the R button and press the up/down/left/right keys



Thank you for your cooperation in maintenance.

Please wait for a while as we will continue to update the site for your further enjoyment.

We have released this title as an early access version in order to build it up together with you, with your support, opinions and messages.

We hope you will continue to support us in our ongoing development.

Thank you very much for your support.