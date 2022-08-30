Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pathogen and Hardcore Updates

You asked for new missions. You asked for new enemies. You asked for a shot at a Queen.

Well, be careful what you wish for, Marines.

The Pathogen hive is here, and the swarm is angry. Get your Fireteam and get ready for more gear, more enemies, and more action. Delve deep into a new campaign that will pit you against the first boss fight of Aliens: Fireteam Elite - The Pathogen Queen.

See what mysteries the Pathogen update holds with more details below!

As if all the exciting updates that came with the Pathogen DLC weren’t enough, we’ve also got a free new game mode, dozens of new challenge cards and so much more coming your way.

Hardcore is AFE’s newest game mode and it’ll be a challenge for even the most battle-hardened marines. Do you have what it takes to avoid permadeath? Or will you crumble like so many before you?

It’s not just a new game mode, though. We’re also bringing you 32 new challenge cards and 13 new attachments. From ‘Unpredictable Mutations’ to ‘Make Sure It's Dead’, these new cards truly live up to their name.

On the cosmetics side of things, you can count on new weapons colors, new decals, new emotes and more!

If you’re the kind of person that needs all the details, keep scrolling and you’ll find them below. If not, hurry up and get back to protecting LV-895. Those Xenomorphs are getting out of hand!

Pathogen and Hardcore updates are scheduled to be available by 10 am PT on August 30th, 2022

Note: Platform availability times may vary.

ALIENS: FIRETEAM ELITE - PATHOGEN

Available immediately for those who own the Pathogen Expansion DLC

New Campaign

Delve deeper and fight together for survival against a new Xenomorph threat in this new 3 Mission Campaign.

Two (2) new Kit Skins

Expedition Suit Mk. 2

Pala Lab Coat

Nine (9) new Weapon Colors

Forge

Racer Drift Blue

Racer Cherry Red

Racer Gold Rush

Racer Envy

Floral Gothic

Surfaced Olive

Surfaced Sand

Surfaced Shadow

Four (4) new Weapon Decals

Comic Bang

Elite Stripe

Great Wave

Friendly Fire

Four (4) new Emotes

Dance - Robot

Fishing

Get Out

Headbang

Four (4) new Head Accessories

Gaiter Mask

Earflap Beanie

Shepherd Glasses - Clear

Expedition Helmet Mk. 2

Misc

Mission Cards (3): 1

Consumables (3): 1

Credit Pack: 12,000 Requisition Credits, 750 Rep Scrip

Available through Mission and Campaign Completion:

Four (4) new Weapons:

LEM StG24 Storm Rifle (Complete Promise of a Flower: Scout)

Thunderbolt Mk.2 Autocannon (Complete Promise of a Flower: Approach)

EDS-93 Zadak Plasma Discharger (Complete Promise of a Flower: Strike)

U1A2 GL Conversion (random drop for completing Promise of a Flower missions on Intense+ difficulty)

Seven (7) new Perks: (one for each Class Kit - awarded for completing the entire Promise of a Flower Campaign.)

Gunner: Mini-Grenades

Demo: Precision Rockets

Tech: Particle Turret

Doc: Field Station

Phalanx: Shock Ordnance

Recon: Best Friend

Lancer: Particle Pulse

One (1) new Weapon Decal:

Hive Hunter - (awarded for completing the entire Promise of a Flower Campaign.)

Available from Park’s Armory:

Four (4) new Weapons:

2B1 Vajra

4C2 Astra

6A Jaipur Submachine Gun

8A7 Dambulla Machine Pistol

Five (5) new Weapon Colors:

Alphatech Khaki

UPP Pattern Ulm

UPP Pattern Fulda

UPP Pattern Kassel

UPP Pattern Kiel

Thirteen (13) New Attachments:

C36B5 Karachi Overwatch

C32D6 Nagpur Shroud

C34F3 Hamsa Null Compensator

T23A8 Khulna MDS

T24C6 Sylhet Stalker

T27A Jaffna N-SITE

M12E1 Patna LiteMag

M17C2 Kolkata Eviscerator

M13F2 Basra XPRES

LFN Reverberator

Alignment Module

Lightweight Induction Coils

H105D7 Gada Executioner Harness

One (1) new Head Accessory:

Alphatech Cap

Two (2) new Weapon Decals:

Signal Trace

Alphatech Logo

Two (2) new Emotes:

So Done

Pose - Aim

Available from Hidden Caches in the new Campaign:

Seven (7) new Weapon Colors:

Metallic Fade Amber

Metallic Fade Citrine

Metallic Fade Amethyst

Metallic Fade Sapphire

Metallic Fade Aquamarine

Metallic Fade Emerald

Backwards Cap & Shades

Three (3) Weapon Decals:

FUBAR

Behavioral Inhibitor

Pastoral

Four (4) new Emotes:

Not A Chance

That's Nuts

Winded

Spirit Squad

ALIENS: FIRETEAM ELITE - HARDCORE

New Game Mode: Hardcore

For the toughest Marines looking for a true challenge, Hardcore Mode poses the riskiest gameplay yet. In Hardcore Mode, players will be able to start with new characters and play at a difficulty of their choice, but be warned, in this mode death means it's "Game Over". However, as you progress through Hardcore Mode, all unlockable items are made available in Park’s Armory, after your character faces permadeath.

Six (6) new Weapon Colors:

Strawberry (Purchased at Park’s Armory)

Surplus (Purchased at Park’s Armory)

Expanse Zenith (Intense+)

Expanse Sunset (Intense+)

Expanse Twilight (Intense+)

Expanse Daybreak (Intense+)

Five (5) new Weapon Decals

Bug Sprayer (Purchased at Park’s Armory)

Harsh Language (Purchased at Park’s Armory)

Spirit of 2176 (Intense+)

Nearfields (Intense+)

Goodbye Mousey (Intense+)

Four (4) new Perks: (earned as Hidden Cache rewards)

Extended Duration I

Extended Reach I

Force Multiplier I

Quick Charge I

Five (5) new Emotes

Pose - Confident (Purchased at Park’s Armory)

Dance - Chicken (Purchased at Park’s Armory)

Dust Off (Intense+)

Sneaky (Intense+)

Pump Iron (Intense+)

One (1) new Head Accessory:

Protective Headset (Purchased at Park’s Armory)

Thirteen (13) new Weapon Attachments: (available through gameplay: Mission completion, Tactical Ops, Challenge Cards, etc)

Slanted Brake

Slotted Bell Brake

Alloy Muzzle Brake

Riser Mount MDS

Illuminated Reflex Sight

T22E4 Sargodha N-HANCE

Stabilizing Magazine

Compound Magazine

Scout Magazine

Tempered Chamber

Expanded Reserves

Reinforced Barrel

Servo-Assisted Armature

Thirty-two (32) new Challenge Cards: (available through Hidden Caches and packs in the Armory)

On the Job Learning

I Only Work Here

Tactical Acquisitions

Recalibrated Weapons

In the Zone

Even Playing Field

Rear-Mounted Reloader

Don't Get Comfortable

Watch Your Spacing

Immaculate Regicide

Thick Soles

Rocket Punch

Immovable Object

Unpredictable Mutations

Pathogen Swarm

Before My Coffee

Safety in Numbers

Too Old For This Crap

Deep Wounds

Let's Cause A Ruckus

Plus Ultra

Prototype Weapons

Pulled Punches

Sorry, Try Again

Make Sure It's Dead

Unstoppable Foes

Just Keep It Together

Synthetic Backup

They Hunt In Pairs

Out of the Shadows

They're Everywhere, Man!

We Pissed Them Off

BUG FIXES

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

The Destabilizing Magazine now properly has a 100% Proc Rate.

The Combat Actuator attachment now works properly with flamethrower weapons.

The Counterbalanced Magazine attachment should now function as intended for projectile-based weapons.

The Flywheel Chamber attachment's effect now functions as expected with projectile and flamethrower weapons.

The Rapid Dispersal Unit attachment's proc effect now applies properly for projectile-based weapons.

The Expanded Reserve's proc effect now applies properly for projectile-based weapons.

The Anti-Materiel Brake attachment now functions as intended with projectile-based weapons.

The Counterbalanced Brake will now proc its effect as intended when used with projectile-based weapons.

The Alignment Module attachment now functions as intended when used with projectile-based weapons.

Fixed an issue where sometimes players would not see the correct Armature Attachment on other team members.

KIT SKINS

Additional Kit Skins have been added to the Endeavor Veteran Pack and Wey-Yu Armoury DLC packs for the Phalanx and the Lancer Class Kits.(note: Players who own the DLC already will receive an in-game notification indicating they are getting the full DLC bundle when obtaining these Kit Skins, however the fix only adds the additional Kit Skins.)

ACHIEVEMENTS

Achievement descriptions should now indicate if they must be achieved on a single character.

ANIMATIONS

Fixed an issue where players were unable to swap weapons when rapidly toggling the Phalanx's Shield Up ability

Improved the animation when using the P.649 HEL weapon.

CLASS KITS, ABILITIES, & PERKS

DEMOLISHER: The"Rampage" Perk should now apply its full effect as intended.

DEMOLISHER: The "Rifle Mastery" Perk should now properly apply its Reload buff

DOC: The Handling stat for the "Readiness Perk" now applies properly.

DOC: Fixed a bug where sometimes the player would get interrupted while interacting with objects when they had the Surgeon's Hands Perk equipped.

PHALANX: The Resilience Perk now properly applies its ADS Movespeed buff.

PHALANX:The "Focus Under Fire" Perk now properly applies its Aim Assist and Reload Speed buffs

PHALANX: The "Push the Frontline" Perk now applies its Stability and Accuracy effects as intended.

RECON: The "Painkillers" Perk now applies its intended damage resistance effect.

RECON: The "Threat Detected" Perk now properly updates the equipped weapon's Stability and Accuracy ratings.

TECHNICIAN: The "Agile Practices" Perk should now buff reload speed as intended.

TECHNICIAN: The "Super Serum" effect should now properly apply its full Handling buff.

COSMETICS

Updated the display names for the Lancer Specialist helmets to "Specialist Shielded Helmet" and "Specialist Shielded Helmet - Elite".

Fixed an issue where the Close Encounter weapon skin was not being added to a player's inventory when purchased for 0 credits in Park's Armory.

CROSSPLAY

Fixed an issue where players sometimes did not receive cross platform game invites if they received one on the title screen.

Fixed a bug where players would occasionally be unable to receive cross platform friend requests from a recently unblocked player.

ENEMIES

Fixed a bug where enemies sometimes weren't properly moving between walls, ceilings, and floors

ENVIRONMENT

Fixed an issue where players could clip into the Fabrication Reprocessor.

Fixed several instances where a player could move into a spot to avoid damage while in combat.

Fixed a rare issue with some enemy spawns in The Gift of Fire: Boarding missions.

Fixed a rare issue that could sometimes cause enemies to get into places where players were unable to shoot them.

Fixed a bug where players could roll out of the playable space.

Fixed a clipping issue in the mission: The Only Way to be Sure: Regicide.

Fixed several instances where a player could get stuck in cover.

SETTINGS

Fixed an issue where Windows Gamepass players would have their graphics settings reset when switching profiles.

Added an option in Settings to Exit to the Title Screen.

UI

Fixed an issue where pings would remain after a consumable item such as a MedKit had been picked up.

Fixed a bug where Handling Bonuses from Perks were not correctly reflected in the Weapon Stat screen.

Fixed a bug where the health indication floater would display when a player loaded into a mission or switched between Kits.

TECHNICIAN: Fixed a bug where "Unknown Attribute" would display on the Sentry Turret tooltip when the Parasocial Relationship Perk was attached.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Analog Cursor would disappear with repeated profile swapping on Xbox Consoles.

Fixed an issue where the menu cursor would sometimes be active during gameplay at the start of a mission.

Fixed a bug on the Active Mission screen that displayed incorrect subheader text while in certain Game Modes.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Cycle Complete screen in Horde Mode or Restock Turrets to initialize without a cursor.

Fixed an issue where the "New" label was not correctly displaying in the Core Perks tab.

Fixed a bug that caused Bonus Credits earned from a successful Challenge Card to be displayed without a "Bonus" label.

GENERAL