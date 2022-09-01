Open Beta Patch Notes (09/01/22) (Rev 3794)

Supply

New supply has been added - Evatti’s Bell

Can be purchased with 2000 gold

Send all non consumable loot received back to town

Gameplay

“Super” system has been replaced by “EX Skill” system

1 set of enemy targeted and friendly targeted properties per element

Enhanced properties are highlighted in skill's tooltip

Meter cap increased from 100 to 300, still costs 100 to cast

In-game dialogue has been updated

Enchanting Dust has been changed to Mith Dust

Orb of Mastery has changed to Orb of Soulbind

UI

Gameplay UI has received some improvements

Bug Fixes

Hero menu issue at start has been fixed

Selecting tier 2 heroes issue in Barracks has been fixed

UI not fading during actions has been fixed

Fixed cancel turn button briefly appearing

Fixed enemy EX bar not updating

Vines in overgrown dungeon have been fixed

Fixed HP/MP bars showing the wrong value

Fixed Quest tracker being clickable while invisible

Fixed damage/cost values of augments

Fixed pass behavior for AI