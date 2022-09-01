 Skip to content

Three Skies Open Beta update for 1 September 2022

Open Beta Patch Notes (09/01/22) (Rev 3794)

Share · View all patches · Build 9411822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Supply
New supply has been added - Evatti’s Bell
Can be purchased with 2000 gold
Send all non consumable loot received back to town

Gameplay
“Super” system has been replaced by “EX Skill” system
1 set of enemy targeted and friendly targeted properties per element
Enhanced properties are highlighted in skill's tooltip
Meter cap increased from 100 to 300, still costs 100 to cast
In-game dialogue has been updated
Enchanting Dust has been changed to Mith Dust
Orb of Mastery has changed to Orb of Soulbind

UI
Gameplay UI has received some improvements

Bug Fixes
Hero menu issue at start has been fixed
Selecting tier 2 heroes issue in Barracks has been fixed
UI not fading during actions has been fixed
Fixed cancel turn button briefly appearing
Fixed enemy EX bar not updating
Vines in overgrown dungeon have been fixed
Fixed HP/MP bars showing the wrong value
Fixed Quest tracker being clickable while invisible
Fixed damage/cost values of augments
Fixed pass behavior for AI

Changed files in this update

