Open Beta Patch Notes (09/01/22) (Rev 3794)

Supply
New supply has been added - Evatti’s Bell
Can be purchased with 2000 gold
Send all non consumable loot received back to town
Gameplay
“Super” system has been replaced by “EX Skill” system
1 set of enemy targeted and friendly targeted properties per element
Enhanced properties are highlighted in skill's tooltip
Meter cap increased from 100 to 300, still costs 100 to cast
In-game dialogue has been updated
Enchanting Dust has been changed to Mith Dust
Orb of Mastery has changed to Orb of Soulbind
UI
Gameplay UI has received some improvements
Bug Fixes
Hero menu issue at start has been fixed
Selecting tier 2 heroes issue in Barracks has been fixed
UI not fading during actions has been fixed
Fixed cancel turn button briefly appearing
Fixed enemy EX bar not updating
Vines in overgrown dungeon have been fixed
Fixed HP/MP bars showing the wrong value
Fixed Quest tracker being clickable while invisible
Fixed damage/cost values of augments
Fixed pass behavior for AI
Changed files in this update