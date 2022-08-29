Hello! Got some new stuff for you this week.

The biggest new feature is a Boss Rush mode that can be unlocked by completing the game and activating the statue to the immediate right of the door in the starting area. Upon entering the door with the statue activated, skilled Unslain can test their mettle against all of the game's bosses in sequential order. This prototype version is ridiculously hard, as there are no health pickups and only the normal short and med sword to aid you ( I may end up changing this in some way, but for those looking for even more of a challenge, this update is for you!). In the future I'd like to add an online leaderboard for these runs as well so players won't have to just compete against themselves for best time.

Apart from this new mode, Update #4 is fairly light! Getting ready for the full release now and I'm hesitant to change anything major til after the release. Mainly added more feedback and quality of life features. Check it out below.

Features:

-Boss Rush Mode available after completing the game

-Added the ability to speed up boss intro cutscenes after you've seen them for the first time

Changes:

-Time slowdown and more feedback when swords break

-More visual feedback when Sky Swimmers explode

-Clearer visual tell before Sky Swimmers dash at you

-Turned down sound on Towersworn enemy that was too loud

-Adjusted health meters to be more accurate

-Unslain faces in direction of sword slash when idle

-Visual low-health indicator on screen and health bar

-Added attack indicator to blue mages in first area

-Option in Controls menu to invert the mouse scroll wheel direction

-Increased visual feedback when choosing Quick Restart

-Removed health bar on starting sword to indicate it doesn't break

That's it for this update. Will be sending out the codes to Kickstarter backers in early September, and the the full release will be on September 9th! Wow! Thanks for tuning in. See ya next time.

Onward and Upward,

-Eric