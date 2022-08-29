0.24.0 - Taken loan bites you back

This update was cooking for some time now. A lot of small changes were added, but mainly the big bad guy came for their $$, so it's time to think about paying them back.
Main changes:
- Added trade tax (collected by Black CORP Inc.) and tech points corruption
- Paying off Black CORP Inc. reduces trade tax
Changelog:
- Take into consideration food/water in dispensers when showing in main UI or checking for a low amount
- Notification about the low amount of raw resources
- Spawn asteroids immediately around the station at the game start
- Easier to distinguish interactive elements by showing them in blue
- Redone UI panels to better scale
- Some UI panels are now scrollable if they have a lot of content to show
- Devices are supplied with more input materials when in continuous production mode
- Custom cursor during manual mining
- Crew consumption increased x2
- Crew ignore full toilets when trying to relieve yourself
- Crew ignore empty water/food dispensers when looking for water/food
- Items dropped by crew are no longer removed during loading
- Prevent spacebar from interacting with in-game buttons
- Prevent researching already researched tech
Expect more content related to trade. Also some game content being unlocked after paying off part of the load taken from Black CORP Inc.
Changed files in this update