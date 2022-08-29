 Skip to content

Space Architect update for 29 August 2022

0.24.0 - Taken loan bites you back

This update was cooking for some time now. A lot of small changes were added, but mainly the big bad guy came for their $$, so it's time to think about paying them back.

Main changes:

  • Added trade tax (collected by Black CORP Inc.) and tech points corruption
  • Paying off Black CORP Inc. reduces trade tax

Changelog:

  • Take into consideration food/water in dispensers when showing in main UI or checking for a low amount
  • Notification about the low amount of raw resources
  • Spawn asteroids immediately around the station at the game start
  • Easier to distinguish interactive elements by showing them in blue
  • Redone UI panels to better scale
  • Some UI panels are now scrollable if they have a lot of content to show
  • Devices are supplied with more input materials when in continuous production mode
  • Custom cursor during manual mining
  • Crew consumption increased x2
  • Crew ignore full toilets when trying to relieve yourself
  • Crew ignore empty water/food dispensers when looking for water/food
  • Items dropped by crew are no longer removed during loading
  • Prevent spacebar from interacting with in-game buttons
  • Prevent researching already researched tech

Expect more content related to trade. Also some game content being unlocked after paying off part of the load taken from Black CORP Inc.

