0.24.0 - Taken loan bites you back

This update was cooking for some time now. A lot of small changes were added, but mainly the big bad guy came for their $$, so it's time to think about paying them back.

Main changes:

Added trade tax (collected by Black CORP Inc.) and tech points corruption

Paying off Black CORP Inc. reduces trade tax

Changelog:

Take into consideration food/water in dispensers when showing in main UI or checking for a low amount

Notification about the low amount of raw resources

Spawn asteroids immediately around the station at the game start

Easier to distinguish interactive elements by showing them in blue

Redone UI panels to better scale

Some UI panels are now scrollable if they have a lot of content to show

Devices are supplied with more input materials when in continuous production mode

Custom cursor during manual mining

Crew consumption increased x2

Crew ignore full toilets when trying to relieve yourself

Crew ignore empty water/food dispensers when looking for water/food

Items dropped by crew are no longer removed during loading

Prevent spacebar from interacting with in-game buttons

Prevent researching already researched tech

Expect more content related to trade. Also some game content being unlocked after paying off part of the load taken from Black CORP Inc.