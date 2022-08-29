 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 29 August 2022

Battle Injuries Changes

Build 9411605

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Battle Injuries is now 8 sec at level 1 and increase by 8 seconds until level 30.
  • Battle Injuries max value is now 240 sec (4 minutes).
  • There is now an alert message when adding stats while having Battle Injuries.

