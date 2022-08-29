Turkish language translation.

Hey guys, hope you are all well, today we made a small update to the game adding the Turkish language.
Byee ːsteammockingː
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey guys, hope you are all well, today we made a small update to the game adding the Turkish language.
Byee ːsteammockingː
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update