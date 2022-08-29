 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RATUZ update for 29 August 2022

Turkish language translation.

Share · View all patches · Build 9411492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, hope you are all well, today we made a small update to the game adding the Turkish language.

Byee ːsteammockingː

Changed files in this update

Depot 1550841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link