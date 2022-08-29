 Skip to content

BattleGroupVR update for 29 August 2022

Conquest Reset

Last edited by Wendy

Hello,
Conquest has been reset! The map has been refreshed with double the number of sectors. Everyone will be starting fresh and hopefully the new rules will help with the mode becoming too static:

  • Dreadnoughts will be limited to 1 per fleet.
  • To unlock dreadnoughts, you will need to capture and hold the center planet Ragnarok for a cycle.
  • Warplanes will decay if no one passes through them.
  • Battlestations have been buffed.

If all goes well and no major problems pop up, conquest will be available to Quest later this week.

