Medium ships speed minor rebalance

Reworks
- Updated thumbnail icon for the Light Frigate
- Updated model for the Eradicator ship frame
- Updated the tooltips for matter storage, power storage and the storage station
- Updated the name for the storage station
- Increased loot re-rolls to 15 from 5
- Reduced Conscript HP to 350 (from 650), cost to 250/250 (from 400/400), build time to 5 s (from 10)
- Set base turn rate for medium ships as 5 (6 before)
- Set base turn rate for heavy ships to 3 (4 before)
- Base speed for Medium ships now 75 (80 before)
- Set rank experience requirement as unit total cost multiplied by 2 (3 before)
Fixes
- Fixed ship thumbnail tooltip being stack in some rare situations
Changed files in this update