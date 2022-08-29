 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare Playtest update for 29 August 2022

Medium ships speed minor rebalance

Reworks

  • Updated thumbnail icon for the Light Frigate
  • Updated model for the Eradicator ship frame
  • Updated the tooltips for matter storage, power storage and the storage station
  • Updated the name for the storage station
  • Increased loot re-rolls to 15 from 5
  • Reduced Conscript HP to 350 (from 650), cost to 250/250 (from 400/400), build time to 5 s (from 10)
  • Set base turn rate for medium ships as 5 (6 before)
  • Set base turn rate for heavy ships to 3 (4 before)
  • Base speed for Medium ships now 75 (80 before)
  • Set rank experience requirement as unit total cost multiplied by 2 (3 before)

Fixes

  • Fixed ship thumbnail tooltip being stack in some rare situations

