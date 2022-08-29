Slime Dice - 1.0.3 Update!

A few balance changes this time around. Also fixing some issues with the game's economy. The best features are the ability to quit out of battles by hitting "Escape", and improved performance, not using PC resources when not needed.
Also, if you want to, please join the game's discord! I log my game dev journey there!
https://discord.gg/25nZhSm
Release V 1.0.3
-
The cost of making new units is now capped at 800 bones.
-
Increased the number of bones given for beating the mountains the first time to 700 bones.
-
You can now leave a battle via a menu opened when hitting "Escape".
-
Combat log now lets you know when you reach max observation stacks.
-
Social Blade now does an additional 3 Damage on hit, and has +1 Reroll on it by default.
-
Flintlock now has a -2 to hit, up from -4.
-
Bow now has a +3 hit bonus, up from +2.
-
Crossbow now does +12 damage, up from +10.
-
Leather Armor now gives +3 AC, up from +2.
-
Chain Armor now gives +9 AC, up from +7.
-
Heal spell now calculates off 2 + Mental*3, making it scale worse with less Mental and better with more.
-
Boosted Anvil Goblin Armor Class and Hit Bonus values.
-
Boosted Dragon Armor Class and Hit Bonus values, as well as its Strength, making it immune to Gale Force.
-
Fixed a bug where units would cost an extra 100 more bones to make, sometimes giving negative money.
-
Capped the max frame rate of the game at 172, saving additional computer resources.
Changed files in this update