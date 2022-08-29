Slime Dice - 1.0.3 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9411149 · Last edited 29 August 2022 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

A few balance changes this time around. Also fixing some issues with the game's economy. The best features are the ability to quit out of battles by hitting "Escape", and improved performance, not using PC resources when not needed.

Also, if you want to, please join the game's discord! I log my game dev journey there!

https://discord.gg/25nZhSm

Release V 1.0.3