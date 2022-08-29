Balance Update Hotfix 3

Version 25.1

Changes:

Updated translations

You cannot find the pick-axe in big mode

You cannot find the earthstone blade or the double-halberd in no-xp mode

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a glitch where the unstable mana wouldn't spawn

Hare Defenders now receive targeting on Spawn - preventing you from targeting behind them

You cannot press combat keys while looking in the item atlas

Fixed the rabbit, who would sometimes attack himself

Fixed the lizard king sword, which was detracting energy down to 0

Fixed the gardener's helmet, which didn't count spaces properly

Fixed a glitch where some item effects could be applied twice - especially from the fluffy cotton