Balance Update Hotfix 3

Version 25.1
Changes:
Updated translations
You cannot find the pick-axe in big mode
You cannot find the earthstone blade or the double-halberd in no-xp mode
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where the unstable mana wouldn't spawn
Hare Defenders now receive targeting on Spawn - preventing you from targeting behind them
You cannot press combat keys while looking in the item atlas
Fixed the rabbit, who would sometimes attack himself
Fixed the lizard king sword, which was detracting energy down to 0
Fixed the gardener's helmet, which didn't count spaces properly
Fixed a glitch where some item effects could be applied twice - especially from the fluffy cotton
Changed depots in testingbranch branch