Taco Tom 2 v1.2.1 Update

Taco Tom 2 has (finally) been updated to v1.2.1 on Steam! This update adds all of the new features from the console versions of the game, including a Visual Novel mode, Random bonus mode, and more. If you're wondering why this build is v1.2.1 and not v1.2.0, that's because it also adds an alternate character art pack, available in the Options menu!

Full Changelog

New Features

New Visual Novel difficulty mode - now you can read the story without playing the game!

New Random bonus mode - the ingredients in each level are randomized!

Bonus modes can now be played across a single world

Menus can now be navigated using the thumbstick on controllers

Added Anpu’s Cool Character Art, accessible in the Options menu

New ingredient and sidebar graphics (the old graphics are still selectable)

Added a loading screen

Added fadeouts between menus

Worlds that are not yet unlocked now say “Locked”

Multiplayer Mode platform graphic updated

Full taco graphic updated

Taco Tom 2 logo in start screen and main menu updated

Intro screen logo updated

Achievements

Updated “Professional Taco Tom 2 Player” to require 10,000 points instead of 20,000 points

Updated “Yee Haw!” to require getting a full taco in Arcade Mode in under two seconds instead of under one second

Renamed “Star Master” to “Star Guru”

Updated “Star Guru” to require 30 stars instead of 60

Added “That Was Random” - Complete any world in Random Mode.

Added “Picky Eater” - Collect the same ingredient five times in a row.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the game running too fast on >60Hz monitors

Fixed a bug where Endurance Mode on soft-shelled difficulty had 5 lives instead of 3

Fixed being able to restart a level in Endurance Mode

Fixed a bug where the game could hang for some time when a new round started in Multiplayer Mode

Fixed a background picture in Multiplayer Mode being the wrong size

Fixed a bug where menus would sometimes appear incorrectly on the first frame they were loaded

Fixed a bug where the menu option change sound effect would play when the main menu first loads

Fixed a bug where the confirmation sound effect would sometimes play multiple times when selecting a menu option a second time after it was selected, but before the menu faded out to load the selection

Fixed the cursor not staying on the Back button when selecting it from the World Select menu

Fixed a bug where options settings would not be saved properly if the menu was exited by pressing B or Esc instead of selecting the Back button

Fixed a bug where the wrong menu would sometimes be loaded after the credits ends

Other Changes

Updated the credits