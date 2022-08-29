 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tiny Tactics update for 29 August 2022

29 August Update - Unity & UI Upgrade

Share · View all patches · Build 9411055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed:

  • Updated Unity Version to latest version, with all latest packages.
  • Replaced third-party UI & popup manager with an in-house solution.
  • Popups listen to input from hotkeys now.
  • Optimized Zifu model.
  • Optimized Gunnar's gun.
  • Optimized Maku's model.
  • Optimized Maiden Azul's model.
  • Optimized Lydian's model.

Hopefully, everything should function as before, just better. With us up to date with all versions now, this provides us with great a platform to build our future updates on.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2095451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link