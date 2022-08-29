29 August Update - Unity & UI Upgrade

Changed:

Updated Unity Version to latest version, with all latest packages.

Replaced third-party UI & popup manager with an in-house solution.

Popups listen to input from hotkeys now.

Optimized Zifu model.

Optimized Gunnar's gun.

Optimized Maku's model.

Optimized Maiden Azul's model.

Optimized Lydian's model.

Hopefully, everything should function as before, just better. With us up to date with all versions now, this provides us with great a platform to build our future updates on.