29 August Update - Unity & UI Upgrade

Changed:
- Updated Unity Version to latest version, with all latest packages.
- Replaced third-party UI & popup manager with an in-house solution.
- Popups listen to input from hotkeys now.
- Optimized Zifu model.
- Optimized Gunnar's gun.
- Optimized Maku's model.
- Optimized Maiden Azul's model.
- Optimized Lydian's model.
Hopefully, everything should function as before, just better. With us up to date with all versions now, this provides us with great a platform to build our future updates on.
Changed files in this update