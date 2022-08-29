Major update 0.9.4

We are happy to present to you the biggest game update so far! We have added a bunch of new features and improvements, as well as fixed some bugs reported by the players.

Here is the list:

Brand new enemy - highly unpredictable and deadly Vampire!

New animations - some of the enemies and Lux now has attack animations during battle

Improved game feel - we listened to the feedback and made the game a bit more responsive to play with a subtle camera shake and more sound effects

Blur mode - it is now possible to enter SFW mode via settings, which will blur all NSFW content in the game (which is handy for making videos from the game for example for Youtube)

We finally added more music to combats - the one repeating song was driving us crazy as well!

There is a new memory and achievements to find and unlock

We fixed some reported bugs, most notably a bug when it was possible to skip through the map without winning the fight

We hope you will like it! Any feedback is highly appreciated on our Discord - you can also join to participate on our regular giveaways, check out our other games and more!