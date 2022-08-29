Major update 0.9.4

We are happy to present to you the biggest game update so far! We have added a bunch of new features and improvements, as well as fixed some bugs reported by the players.
Here is the list:
- Brand new enemy - highly unpredictable and deadly Vampire!
- New animations - some of the enemies and Lux now has attack animations during battle
- Improved game feel - we listened to the feedback and made the game a bit more responsive to play with a subtle camera shake and more sound effects
- Blur mode - it is now possible to enter SFW mode via settings, which will blur all NSFW content in the game (which is handy for making videos from the game for example for Youtube)
- We finally added more music to combats - the one repeating song was driving us crazy as well!
- There is a new memory and achievements to find and unlock
- We fixed some reported bugs, most notably a bug when it was possible to skip through the map without winning the fight
We hope you will like it! Any feedback is highly appreciated on our Discord - you can also join to participate on our regular giveaways, check out our other games and more!
Changed files in this update