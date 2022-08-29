 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 29 August 2022

UPDATE 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.5

  • Fixed the medical prescription, lever, radar and/or pendant incorrectly disappearing from inventory if using chapter select.
  • Fixed Graff keeping the gift if using chapter select and potentially removing this item from Brok's inventory (big bad bug)
  • Fixed Shay's lines with "hoover" instead of "vacuum cleaner".
  • Fixed ad inside the dome not being able to pick up despite having access.
  • Fixed using remote controller after Chapter 2 to visit cells in police department.
  • Fixed potential crash when going to hacker street at the end of Chapter 6, varying according to choices.
  • Fixed potential crash with the Tribot cop in front of pharmacy.
  • Fixed a scene in Chapter 6 not playing out as intended under certain conditions.
  • Fixed Shay music continuing after dialogue.
  • Removed entry tutorial no longer used (remnant from old Prologue versions)
  • Improved German and French translations.
    (Rvs 16615)

