UPDATE 1.0.5

1.0.5
- Fixed the medical prescription, lever, radar and/or pendant incorrectly disappearing from inventory if using chapter select.
- Fixed Graff keeping the gift if using chapter select and potentially removing this item from Brok's inventory (big bad bug)
- Fixed Shay's lines with "hoover" instead of "vacuum cleaner".
- Fixed ad inside the dome not being able to pick up despite having access.
- Fixed using remote controller after Chapter 2 to visit cells in police department.
- Fixed potential crash when going to hacker street at the end of Chapter 6, varying according to choices.
- Fixed potential crash with the Tribot cop in front of pharmacy.
- Fixed a scene in Chapter 6 not playing out as intended under certain conditions.
- Fixed Shay music continuing after dialogue.
- Removed entry tutorial no longer used (remnant from old Prologue versions)
- Improved German and French translations.
