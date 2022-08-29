Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.45

Hi everyone! Version 1.45 of Knights of the Chalice 2 has landed.

Initially, I wanted to work on planned new feats in this new version, but then I found a bunch of bugs and it took me a lot of time to fix them.

Anyway, for the most part, the new version brings bug fixes, AI improvements and speed improvements. I'll post a Kickstarter update soon.

The new version may have new bugs, so if you find any, please drop me a line at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com so that I can fix the game quickly. A saved game would be useful, too. Thank you!!

Here's the list of changes in version 1.45:

Added quite a lot of code to accelerate gameplay in combat and elsewhere.

in the only. Fixed a bug when drinking a potion of Protection from Energy or Greater Protection from Energy .

or . The game will now save a backup file of the player's Character Roster whenever you open the Party Creation screen. Actually, it will save a copy of the last three CharacterRoster.cml files (and give them the file extensions .bk1, .bk2 and .bk3). My sincere apologies for the unintentional deletion of the file in the last update!

Improved the combat AI, mainly for enemy archers.

Improved the AI when dealing with potions of Protection from Energy or Greater Protection from Energy.

Fixed several issues in the AI when dealing with a Wall of Stone or Energy Wall separating the party members from the enemies.

Improved the AI for Spell and Power Surge, Darkvision, Psionic Darkvision, Tower of Iron Will, Dispel Magic, and Greater Dispel Magic.

Improved the AI for Energy Adaptation, Energy Absorption, Energy Shield and Mass Energy Shield when they can be used to reduce the damage from dangerous squares.

Fixed a bug in the AI for Energy Absorption, Enhance Ability, Mass Enhance Ability, Transformation, and Mass Transformation.

Fixed a bug with spells like Greater Ice Storm not affecting targets on different altitudes when cast on one of the towers in Chapter 4 of Augury of Chaos. That was due to Cover.

Improved Cover and Standard Cover will now take into account altitude differences, if any. I made this change because creatures standing on a tower should nearly always get the benefit of Improved Cover versus opponents on lower ground. Also added a note about this in the help entry about Cover.

Added some text and voice effects in the dialogue with Hallian, the head of the Adventurer's Guild. Also added a voice effect to a couple more dialogue scripts. Also added some extra information in three dialogue scripts of the Tutorial Adventure.

Characters won't immediately recover with 1 Hit Point out of combat when you're exploring a map featuring map-wide dangerous terrain (underwater, sweltering or freezing). They will recover with 1 HP as soon as you leave the dangerous map.

The game will no longer display the square grid over the Party Defeated screen.

Information boxes displayed during combat for the acting character and the moused-over character will now adjust the font size automatically when the text can't be displayed entirely within the box.

In the Druid's Character Sheet, the Feats & Abilities tab will display only the highest Natural Armour Enhancement bonus.

Manifesting Psionic Eye Touch, Psionic Eye Personal, and Greater Psionic Eye Personal will no longer display 'No Effect'.

Added the missing descriptions of the new Paladin feats Legendary Shield and Blessed Aura Of Courage.

Added the missing help entry for Dismiss Terrain Effects, a combat action.

Added the missing help entry for the Spell Resistance condition.

Added some text in the help entries about the Barbarian's Spirit Animal Scorpion saying that you need to use the Full Attack action to receive the extra attack.

Added some text in the help entries about the Barbarian's Spirit Animal Bull saying that the additional Bull Rush stacks with that from the feat Greater Bull Rush. Also improved the help entries for the Bull Rush combat action and the feats Greater Bull Rush and Improved Bull Rush.

Improved the help entry about Combat Actions to clarify how Free Actions work, as well as Swift Combat Manoeuvres and special actions like the Five Foot Step.

Added a reference to the Bypass Enemy ability of the Rogue in the help entry for the feat Overrun. Added a reference to Overrun in the help entry for the Rogue.

Thank You For Your Support, Mighty Warriors and Sage Wizards! Best regards :-)